Former President Barack Obama on Thursday warned how the focus on culture wars in an increasingly diverse world impacts politics and governance across the globe.

In his keynote speech focused on global politics at The Obama Foundation Democracy Forum, which came in the wake of the midterm elections where so-called cultural issues were debated across the country, Obama said "one of humanity's greatest achievements in the modern era has been the recognition" that diverse sets of people need to be represented in government, but added that it also has led "people who are accustomed to being at the top of the pecking order ... to feel their status in society threatened when the existing order goes through rapid changes."

