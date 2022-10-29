Former President Barack Obama on Saturday endorsed Karen Bass in her bid for mayor of Los Angeles on Saturday, saying that the Democratic congresswoman "has always been on the right side of the issues we care so deeply about."

"I am asking Los Angeles to vote for Karen Bass for mayor. I know Karen, she was with me in supporting my campaign from the beginning, and Karen Bass will deliver results," Obama said in a statement. "Make no mistake, there is only one proven pro-choice Democrat in this race."

