The seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers leaders has become mired in conflict as prosecutors called defense witnesses to warn them against self-incrimination in the days before they take the stand, defense attorneys accused one another of unethical conduct and one witness was revealed to be an informant.

Between the unmasking of a secret informant who had a medical emergency before appearing in court and a last-minute refusal to testify, there has been significant turmoil in recent days over witnesses the defense wants to call and how the trial will proceed.

