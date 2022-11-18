The historic seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers -- a closely watched test of how the Justice Department is prosecuting US Capitol rioters -- is nearing an end with closing arguments scheduled to begin Friday.

The trial began more than seven weeks ago and has featured hundreds of messages, audio recordings, and videos of the defendants' revolutionary rhetoric in the wake of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory, and of their actions as they traversed the US Capitol grounds during the riot on January 6, 2021.

