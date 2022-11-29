A Washington, DC, jury on Tuesday convicted Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and one of his associates of seditious conspiracy for their role around the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, splitting on a number of other charges brought against the five alleged members of the right-wing militia group.

The Justice Department alleged that the Oath Keepers members conspired to forcibly stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power from then-President Donald Trump to Joe Biden and plotted to attack the US Capitol.

