New York City will open a 24/7 arrival center for asylum seekers, create a specialized office dedicated to the issue and work to resettle people in other cities, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday.

It's an effort that City Hall described in a statement as transitioning from "an emergency response-approach to a steady state-approach," particularly ahead of a potential increase in migrant arrivals following the lifting of the Title 42 border policy this spring. The city says more than 50,000 people have arrived in the city since last April, with 30,000 currently receiving care.

CNN's Celina Tebor contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.