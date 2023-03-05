New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday brushed aside the suggestion that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's reelection loss was merely a warning sign for Democratic mayors, instead calling it a "warning sign for the country" at large.

"I showed up at crime scenes. I knew what New Yorkers were saying. And I saw it all over the country. I think, if anything, it is really stating that this is what I have been talking about. America, we have to be safe," Adams told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

