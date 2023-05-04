A New York judge will hear arguments Thursday over a proposed protective order in Donald Trump's criminal case that would limit the former president's ability to publicize information about the investigation.

Trump will not be in attendance for Thursday's hearing, the first since he pleaded not guilty last month to charges of falsifying business records with the intent to conceal illegal conduct connected to his 2016 presidential campaign.

