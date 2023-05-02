New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed two bills into law aimed at increasing access to medication abortion and over-the-counter contraceptives for New Yorkers.

The bills, which passed the New York state legislature earlier this year, "will make the difference between an unwanted pregnancy and a future where they can decide what they want to do," the Democratic governor said Tuesday.

