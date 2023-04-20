Suspected North Korean hackers infiltrated a software firm that claims hundreds of thousands of customers around the world in a cyberattack that shows Pyongyang's advanced hacking capabilities, private investigators said Thursday.

The breach of the software firm 3CX, discovered last month, provided a potential foothold for the North Koreans into a huge swath of multinational firms -- from hotel chains to health care providers -- that use the firm's software for voice and video calls.

