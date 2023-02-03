The North Carolina Supreme Court, which flipped to a Republican majority with last year's elections, said Friday it would rehear a redistricting case and a voter ID case -- cases that the state's GOP legislature had lost when they were previously before the state's highest court.

The redistricting case has since traveled to the US Supreme Court, where the justices have been weighing whether to hand down a far-reaching decision that would transform the authority state courts have to place limits on how state legislatures configure election rules. The US Supreme Court heard the redistricting case -- Moore v. Harper -- in December but is not expected to issue a decision until spring or early summer.

