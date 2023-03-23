North Carolina set to become 40th state to expand Medicaid after yearslong battle in GOP-led statehouse

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he will soon sign the Medicaid expansion bill that the state legislature approved.

North Carolina is set to become the 40th state to expand Medicaid to low-income adults after the GOP-led state legislature dropped its long-standing opposition to the Obamacare provision.

The expansion bill, which also includes benefits to the state's hospitals, received final legislative approval on Thursday. Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat who has fought to broaden Medicaid for years, said he will sign the bill soon.

