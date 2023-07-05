(CNN) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday vetoed three bills that target LGBTQ youth, setting up a likely effort by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature to override him.

Cooper’s vetoes were expected as he has been a vocal opponent of legislation targeting LGBTQ youth this session, putting him at odds with state Republicans, who have introduced at least 12 anti-LGBTQ bills this legislative session, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. The legislature’s Republican supermajority has the ability to override a potential veto, as they have done several times this year when Cooper has sought to block controversial measures.

