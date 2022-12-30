The North Carolina Department of Justice announced Friday that there was "not sufficient evidence" to bring charges against against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and his wife, Debra Meadows, over allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

"My office has concluded that there is not sufficient evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt against either Mr. or Mrs. Meadows, so my office will not prosecute this case," North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, said in a statement. "If further information relevant to the allegations of voter fraud comes to light in any subsequent investigation or prosecution by authorities in other jurisdictions, we reserve the right to reopen this matter."

