It is now legal to purchase a pistol without a permit in North Carolina after the state's Republican-led legislature overrode a veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The state House voted to override Cooper's veto of Senate Bill 41 by 71-46 on Wednesday, a day after the state Senate voted 30-19 to do the same. Republicans hold a supermarjority in the state Senate but not in the House, but the absence of three Democrats allowed them to push through the override, CNN affiliate WRAL reported.

