(CNN) — North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature has advanced a bill that would ban certain gender-affirming care for minors to the governor’s desk.

The state’s House voted to pass the bill Wednesday along party lines after it cleared the state Senate earlier this week. The measure now awaits a decision from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has been a vocal opponent of legislation targeting LGBTQ youth this session and is expected to veto the bill.

CNN’s Devan Cole contributed to this report.

