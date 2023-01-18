North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Wednesday launched his campaign to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and sought to portray himself as an alternative to politicians who "spark division" and "ignite hate."

The Democrat's announcement video highlighted homophobic remarks made by North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a potential Republican rival, as well as comments by Robinson suggesting he believes women are inferior to men.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.