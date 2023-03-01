wire Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Senate panel By Manu Raju, CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Mar 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw has agreed to testify before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee next week, per a source familiar with the matter.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Social LeBlond girls defeat Polo, head to Class 2 quarterfinals Local News Second Harvest picks up Restaurant Week proceeds Local News Library honors women's history heroines Public Safety Local addiction recovery center hands out free Narcan to residents More Local News → 0:50 Staying mild and dry today 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:31 National Video Tink: Thanks 4 Everything Promo Video 1:12 National Video Arizona basketball | Tommy Lloyd on the wild, fun nature of college hoops | Feb. 28, 2023 1:28 National Video JIMMY DAVIS BRIDGE LATEST
