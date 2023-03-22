Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee claim in a new report that local law enforcement pushback to a memo issued by Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2021 on threats to school boards around the country supports their conclusion that there was "no legitimate basis" for the directive.

House Republicans also claim in the report, which provides an update to their investigation, that the memo must have been issued for political purposes -- but the report does not include any direct evidence to support the allegation that any decision made by the DOJ was politically influenced.

