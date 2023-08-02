No evidence of active shooter after Senate building locks down, officials say

A US Capitol police officer stands by his car outside the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, on August 2.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Senate went into lockdown Wednesday afternoon as US Capitol Police investigated reports of an active shooter in the Russell office building, putting Capitol Hill on edge more than two years after the January 6, 2021, attack.

But after some staff fled from the building following a concerning phone call and police instructed others on the Senate side of the Capitol to shelter in their offices with their doors locked, law enforcement authorities found no evidence of an active shooter, according to multiple sources.

CNN’s Morgan Rimmer and Clare Foran contributed to this report.

