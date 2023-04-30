House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said Sunday that President Joe Biden "doesn't have to negotiate" over the debt ceiling, saying that "Republicans in the House, led by Kevin McCarthy, have passed the solution."

House Republicans last week narrowly passed their bill to raise the nation's $31.4 trillion debt limit by an additional $1.5 trillion. But the measure faces nearly impossible odds of passing in the Democratic-led Senate. Emmer disagreed with that contention in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

CNN's Jack Forrest, Aileen Graef, Alayna Treene, Melanie Zanona, Kristin Wilson, Lauren Fox, Manu Raju and Haley Talbot contributed to this report.

