No. 2 Senate Democrat agrees Biden has lost 'high ground' in criticism over classified documents

The access road to President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware is pictured. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin agreed January 22 that Joe Biden has lost the "high ground" in the political back-and-forth over classified document storage following the discovery of additional material at the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

 Carolyn Kaster/AP

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin agreed Sunday that Joe Biden has lost the "high ground" in the political back-and-forth over classified document storage following the discovery of additional material at the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware. But he rejected any comparisons between Biden's situation and that of former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents.

"Of course. Let's be honest about it," the Illinois Democrat told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" when asked if the president had "lost the high ground on this notion of classified information being where it shouldn't be."

CNN's Betsy Klein and Jeremy Herb contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.