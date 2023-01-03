All eyes are on a number of top House Republicans, including Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, as the GOP braces for a Tuesday speakership vote that could devolve into a drawn-out floor fight not seen in a century.

Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, has been floated as a potential candidate for speaker if GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is unable to secure the 218 votes needed to clinch the gavel.

CNN's Manu Raju, Melanie Zanona and Lauren Fox contributed to this report.

