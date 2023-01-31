Nine Republican-led states asked a federal judge in Texas on Tuesday to block a rule providing protections to nearly 600,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, a group often described as "Dreamers."

It's the latest move in an ongoing legal fight over the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) and poses yet another threat to the hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries who have been able to live and work in the United States legally.

