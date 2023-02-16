Nikki Haley's entrance into the 2024 Republican presidential race is offering the first demonstration of the difficult task awaiting other potential GOP candidates, as she seeks to stand out in what could become a crowded field -- without directly attacking former President Donald Trump or alienating his supporters.

Since announcing her White House bid Tuesday, Haley has focused on her argument for generational change after a 2020 election in which both major-party nominees were in their 70s.

CNN's David Wright, Manu Raju and Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.