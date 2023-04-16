Nikki Haley's campaign overstated initial fundraising haul

Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign rally in Gilbert, South Carolina, on April 6, 2023.

 Meg Kinnard/AP

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley's campaign publicized earlier this month what it boasted as a strong haul for her 2024 bid: The former South Carolina governor had raised "more than $11 million in just six weeks," according to a campaign release.

But official filings with the Federal Election Commission on Saturday night show the campaign appears to have double-counted money routed among Haley's fundraising committees, overstating the topline figure.

