Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is expected to say that not enough Americans feel proud of their country and that it's time for a new generation of leadership when she makes her opening pitch for the Republican nomination for president Wednesday, according to a person familiar with her thinking.

The former twice-elected governor of South Carolina, who turned 51 last month, launched her 2024 campaign Tuesday in a video and will appear at an event in Charleston Wednesday, before traveling to the early-voting states of New Hampshire and Iowa in the following days. Her announcement could provide a jolt to what has so far been a slow-moving Republican primary campaign season, with many potential candidates hesitant to be the first to follow former President Donald Trump into the race. Trump launched his third bid for the White House in November.

