Nikki Haley is planning to declare that she is running for president in the coming weeks, and the former South Carolina governor could publicly signal the announcement is coming with video in the coming days, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Haley would be the first Republican to jump into the 2024 presidential race this year, facing only former President Donald Trump, who launched his bid last year, as her competition out of the gates.

