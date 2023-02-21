Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley defended states' rights to secede from the United States, South Carolina's Confederate History Month and the Confederate flag in a 2010 interview with a local activist group that "fights attacks against Southern Culture."

Haley, who was running for South Carolina governor at the time, made the comments during an interview with the now defunct "The Palmetto Patriots," a group which included a one-time board member of a White nationalist organization.

CNN's Em Steck contributed to this report.

