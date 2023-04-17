Next week's Trump assault and defamation trial in NYC won't be delayed, judge says

Jury selection begins next Tuesday in E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against Donald Trump.

A federal judge on Monday denied for a second time former President Donald Trump's request to delay an assault and defamation trial set to begin next week in New York.

Trump's attorneys asked for the delay, saying a "cooling off" period is necessary to obtain a fair and impartial jury given the media attention around Trump's indictment on charges he falsified business records to cover up a hush money payment made to silence a past affair, which he denies.

