Next steps in the Donald Trump criminal case

(L-R) New York Judge Juan Merchan and former President Donald Trump are seen here in a split image.

 The New York Times, Getty Images

Tuesday's arraignment of former President Donald Trump was a whirlwind of historic firsts as Trump was arrested and faced the first ever criminal charges against a former US president.

Now the wait begins for the long slog of the judicial system to play out, with the next scheduled actions in court months away. Away from the courthouse, however, Trump quickly went back to attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Judge Juan Merchan, along with their families -- raising questions about whether his rhetoric could land him in hot water legally.

CNN's Daniel Dale and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.