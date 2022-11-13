Former President Donald Trump repeatedly told his onetime White House chief of staff, John Kelly, that he wanted the Internal Revenue Service to investigate his political foes, Kelly told The New York Times.

Among the people Trump wanted to "get the I.R.S. on" were former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Kelly told the newspaper.

