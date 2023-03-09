Prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney's office recently offered former President Donald Trump the chance to testify next week before a grand jury that's been investigating a hush money payment scheme -- signaling they are nearing the end of their investigation, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Trump's lawyer recently met with the district attorney's office, one source told CNN. His legal team has been concerned with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's intentions because of recently ramped up activity at the grand jury, according to another source familiar with the matter. Former Trump White House aides Hope Hicks and Kellyanne Conway recently appeared before the grand jury.

CNN's Don Lemon contributed to this report.

