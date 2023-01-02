New York Times: Brazilian authorities intend to revive fraud case against George Santos

Law enforcement officials in Brazil will likely reinstate fraud charges against US Rep.-elect George Santos, pictured here, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022, as the New York Republican officially assumes his role in the US House under a cloud of suspicion over his dubious resume, the New York Times reported.

 WADE VANDERVORT/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Law enforcement officials in Brazil will likely reinstate fraud charges against US Rep.-elect George Santos as the New York Republican officially assumes his role in the US House Tuesday under a cloud of suspicion over his dubious resume, the New York Times reported Monday.

According to the Times, prosecutors said they will seek a "formal response" from Santos related to a stolen checkbook in 2008, after police suspended an investigation into him after they were unable to find him for nearly a decade.

CNN's Kyle Blaine, Andrew Kaczynski, Em Steck, Pamela Brown and Carolyn Sung contributed to this report.

