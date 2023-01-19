A New York state Senate panel has rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul's nomination to lead New York's highest court on Wednesday, potentially setting up a legal fight between the Democratic governor and the Democratic-majority legislature.

The New York State Senate Committee on the Judiciary voted 10-9 against sending Justice Hector LaSalle's nomination up for a full vote on the Senate floor following a five-hour hearing in which members grilled LaSalle on his record, judicial philosophy and his past decisions, particularly on issues related to labor and women's right to an abortion.

