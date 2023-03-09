New York's governor and attorney general on Thursday called on major pharmacy chains Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS to commit to dispensing prescribed medication abortion in the state, both in pharmacy locations and through mail orders.

"Even as access to this medication is under threat elsewhere for political reasons, we remind you that New York's law is simple," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James wrote in a letter to the pharmacies' executives. "Abortion is legal and protected as a fundamental right under state law, and there are no legal barriers to dispensing mifepristone in New York pharmacies."

CNN's Gregory Krieg and Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to this report.

