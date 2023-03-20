Officials in New York and Washington, DC, are preparing for potential protests as a grand jury empaneled as part of the investigation into Donald Trump's alleged role in a scheme to pay hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels continues to weigh possible charges.

In New York City -- where the grand jury has been meeting -- all NYPD officers are expected to be in uniform and ready for deployment Tuesday, according to an internal memo that a source shared with CNN. Law enforcement officials told CNN that although Tuesday is a "high alert day," there is currently no credible threat.

CNN's Paula Reid, Shimon Prokupecz, Priscilla Alvarez, Devan Cole, Alex Marquardt and Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.

