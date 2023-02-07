New York City to end vaccine mandate for city workers this week

New York City this week will end a controversial Covid-19 vaccine mandate for city employees.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York City this week will end a controversial Covid-19 vaccine mandate for city employees, ending a policy that has at times pitted the city's leadership against its municipal workforce.

The mandate, which has prompted numerous lawsuits, is set to end on Friday after the city's Board of Health adopts amendments to the city's vaccination policy, City Hall said in a news release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.