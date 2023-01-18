New York City on Wednesday began providing free abortion pills at a city-run sexual health clinic in the Bronx.

The city already offers medication abortions at its 11 public hospitals, but the new program will eventually expand access to four public health clinics and provide an avenue to the procedure at no cost to patients.

