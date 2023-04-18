New White House plan aims to provide uninsured with free Covid-19 vaccines

Pharmacist Patricia Pernal administers the newest Covid-19 vaccine during a clinic for seniors at the Southwest Senior Center on September 9, 2022, in Chicago.

 E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Getty Images/FILE

The Biden administration unveiled Tuesday a $1.1 billion program aimed at providing Covid-19 vaccines and treatments to the uninsured at no cost after the federal supply is exhausted.

The two-part initiative would utilize pharmacies, local health departments and federally supported health centers to provide Covid-19 care, according to a fact sheet distributed by the White House. The funds should support the program through December 2024.

