US and European law enforcement's disruption last week of a $100-million ransomware gang is the clearest public example yet of a new high-stakes strategy from the Biden administration to prioritize protecting victims of cybercrime -- even if it means tipping off suspects and potentially make it harder to arrest them.

The extent to which the FBI and Justice Department can carry out similar operations on other ransomware groups -- and get the balance right between when to collect intelligence on hackers' operations and when to shut down computer networks -- could affect how acute the threat of ransomware attacks is to US critical infrastructure for years to come.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.