New US drone routes over Black Sea 'definitely limit' intelligence gathering, says US official

New US drone routes over the Black Sea 'definitely limit' intelligence gathering, a senior US military official says. A US Reaper drone is pictured here at Creech Air Force Base in 2015 in Indian Springs, Nevada.

 Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

The US decision to fly its surveillance drones further south over the Black Sea after a Russian jet collided with a US drone earlier this month "definitely limits our ability to gather intelligence" related to the Ukraine war, a senior US military official tells CNN.

Flying drones at greater distances reduces the quality of intelligence they can gather, a US military official explained, noting that spy satellites can compensate to some degree but have shorter times over targets, again reducing effectiveness relative to surveillance drones.

CNN's Oren Liebermann contributed to this report.

