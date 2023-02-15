New Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine 'more aspirational than realistic,' say Western officials

Russia is planning a new offensive in eastern Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an event on February 9, in Moscow.

 Contributor/Getty Images

As Russia begins a new offensive in eastern Ukraine, the US and its allies are skeptical Moscow has amassed the manpower and resources to make significant gains, US, UK and Ukrainian officials tell CNN. "It's likely more aspirational than realistic," said a senior US military official.

Russia has been increasing the number of forces situated on its border and inside Russian-held territory in Ukraine, some of the forces drawn from a partial mobilization ordered in September last year. Despite the increased numbers, Western allies have not seen evidence of sufficient changes to those forces' ability to carry out combined arms operations needed to take and hold new territory.

CNN's Haley Britzky contributed reporting.

