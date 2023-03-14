New Mexico voting rights bill heads to governor for signature

A New Mexico voting rights bill that would expand voting access in the state is headed to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, seen here in Albuquerque in November of 2022, to sign after final passage from the state legislature this week.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A New Mexico voting rights bill that would expand voting access in the state, including restoring the rights of felons to vote upon release from incarceration, is headed to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to sign after final passage from the state legislature this week.

The bill, which Lujan Grisham is expected to sign, is a part of a broad package in the Democratic-controlled legislature to expand voting rights in New Mexico. On Monday, the state House passed a separate bill that makes intimidation against election workers a felony.

