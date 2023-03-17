New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday signed into law a bill that prohibits local municipalities and other public bodies from inferring with a person's ability to access reproductive or gender-affirming health care services.

HB7, the Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Freedom Act, also prohibits any public body from imposing laws, ordinances, policies or regulations that prevent patients from receiving reproductive or gender-affirming care.

CNN's Devan Cole, Veronica Stracqualursi, Sydney Kashiwagi and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

