After pressure from members of Congress, the federal judiciary revised its financial disclosure rules to require that federal judges -- including Supreme Court justices -- to be more specific when disclosing non-business travel.

Under the Ethics in Government Act, judges are required to report information related to gifts of more than minimal value that are received from any source other than a relative. But the law provides an exemption for "food, lodging, or entertainment received as personal hospitality."

