wire New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71 By Karl de Vries, CNN Aug 1, 2023 11 hrs ago Washington (CNN) — New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has died, her family said. She was 71. This story is breaking and will be updated. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
