The New Jersey attorney general's office on Friday filed an emergent application in superior court to ask for a full recount and recheck of vote tallies in a handful of towns in Monmouth County, which was impacted by a voting system error during the November election.

The New Jersey attorney general filed the paperwork in Monmouth County Superior Court on behalf of the Monmouth County Board of Elections and the Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections Office to "ask for a full recount and recheck of the four towns (Belmar, Fair Haven, Ocean Township, and Tinton Falls) affected by Election Systems and Software's (ES&S) election software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice," according to a statement from the Monmouth County elections officials.

CNN's Eric Bradner and Omar Jimenez contributed to this report.

