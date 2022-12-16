New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said there's an argument to be made that former President Donald Trump is "not the influence he thinks he is" -- or even the frontrunner of the Republican party in 2024.

"When the former president announced that he's running for president a week after the election, everyone went, 'OK,'" Sununu told CNN's Dana Bash. "He's announcing he's running for president at his most politically weak point. Right? He's doing it from a point of weakness, from a point of whatever his own agenda is, but it's kind of just a blip on the radar."

