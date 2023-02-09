New GOP-led panel to hold first public hearing Thursday on alleged 'weaponization' of federal government

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, leads his panel's first meeting in the new Republican majority as it organizes its operating rules, at the Capitol in Washington on February 1.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP/FILE

The GOP-led House committee on the alleged "weaponization" of the federal government kicks off Thursday with its first public hearing with a witness list that suggests Republicans on the committee will push a popular narrative among conservatives that has been disputed by federal officials.

The hearing will be split into two sessions, featuring a swath of current and former lawmakers, former FBI officials and legal experts. They plan to discuss allegations of how the government has been weaponized against Republicans, as well as the general belief among some conservatives that federal officials and mainstream media have been working to silence the right.

